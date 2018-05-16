Financial Survey: Monsanto (MON) vs. PotashCorp (NTR)

Monsanto (NYSE: MON) and PotashCorp (NYSE:NTR) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Monsanto pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. PotashCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Monsanto pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Monsanto has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotashCorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Monsanto and PotashCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monsanto 1 10 2 0 2.08 PotashCorp 1 5 11 1 2.67

Monsanto currently has a consensus target price of $126.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.90%. PotashCorp has a consensus target price of $57.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.69%. Given PotashCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PotashCorp is more favorable than Monsanto.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Monsanto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Monsanto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of PotashCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monsanto and PotashCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monsanto $14.64 billion 3.77 $2.26 billion $5.50 22.79 PotashCorp $4.55 billion 7.25 $327.00 million N/A N/A

Monsanto has higher revenue and earnings than PotashCorp.

Profitability

This table compares Monsanto and PotashCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monsanto 17.07% 37.31% 11.49% PotashCorp 2.48% 0.81% 0.39%

Summary

PotashCorp beats Monsanto on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands. It also develops biotechnology traits that assist farmers in controlling insects and weeds in corn, soybean, and cotton crops under the SmartStax, YieldGard, YieldGard VT Triple, VT Triple PRO, and VT Double PRO brands; Intacta RR2 PRO brand; Bollgard and Bollgard II brands; Roundup Ready and Roundup Ready 2 Yield brands; and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend and Bollgard II XtendFlex brands. In addition, this segment licenses a range of germplasm and trait technologies to large and small seed companies. The Agricultural Productivity segment manufactures and sells herbicides for nonselective agricultural and residential lawn and garden applications for weed control under the Roundup brand name; and herbicides for selective agricultural applications for weed control under the XtendiMax brand name. The company markets its products through distributors, independent retailers and dealers, agricultural cooperatives, plant raisers, and agents, as well as directly to farmers. It has strategic alliance with Pairwise Plants to advance agriculture research and development by using gene-editing technology. The company was formerly known as Monsanto Ag Company and changed its name to Monsanto Company in March 2000. Monsanto Company was founded in 2000 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

PotashCorp Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products; and agronomic and application services for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers. It operates six potash mines in Saskatchewan and one potash mine in New Brunswick. The company is also involved in retail operations serving growers in seven countries across three continents. Nutrien Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

