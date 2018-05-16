Financial Survey: Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) & TIM Brasil (TSU)

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ: FSNN) and TIM Brasil (NYSE:TSU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Telecommunications International and TIM Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Telecommunications International -9.31% -547.77% -11.26% TIM Brasil 8.20% 7.45% 4.16%

TIM Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fusion Telecommunications International does not pay a dividend. TIM Brasil pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International and TIM Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Telecommunications International 0 0 2 0 3.00 TIM Brasil 0 5 5 0 2.50

Fusion Telecommunications International presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. TIM Brasil has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given TIM Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM Brasil is more favorable than Fusion Telecommunications International.

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Telecommunications International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM Brasil has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of TIM Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Fusion Telecommunications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Telecommunications International and TIM Brasil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Telecommunications International $150.53 million 0.79 -$14.01 million ($1.09) -4.84 TIM Brasil $3.21 billion 2.90 $386.64 million $0.80 23.99

TIM Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Telecommunications International. Fusion Telecommunications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TIM Brasil beats Fusion Telecommunications International on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services. The Business Services segment offers cloud voice and unified communications as a service, which enhance communication and collaboration on virtually various devices and places; cloud connectivity services that connect customers to the cloud with managed network solutions; and cloud computing and infrastructure as service solutions that are designed to provide enterprise customers with a platform on which additional cloud services can be layered, as well as SIP trunking solution, which allows a customer to retain and use its existing telephone system. This segment also provides software as a service based solutions, including security and business continuity; private and hybrid cloud, storage, backup and recovery, and secure file sharing services; and secure mobile messaging and data integration services and service plans designed to meet specific customer requirements. The Carrier Services segment offers voice traffic termination through voice over IP technology. This segment interconnects to approximately 370 carrier customers and vendors; and sells voice services to other communications service providers, including the United States based carriers sending voice traffic to international destinations, and foreign carriers sending voice traffic to the United States and internationally. The company markets and sells its services primarily through distribution partners, direct sales personnel, and sales representatives. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TIM Brasil

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 58.6 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sales, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

