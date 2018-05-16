Financial Survey: Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) vs. LVMH (LVMUY)

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) and LVMH (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dr Pepper Snapple Group and LVMH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr Pepper Snapple Group 15.62% 35.49% 8.07% LVMH N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dr Pepper Snapple Group and LVMH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr Pepper Snapple Group $6.69 billion 3.22 $1.08 billion $4.54 26.29 LVMH $48.16 billion 3.72 $5.80 billion $2.30 30.76

LVMH has higher revenue and earnings than Dr Pepper Snapple Group. Dr Pepper Snapple Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LVMH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dr Pepper Snapple Group pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. LVMH pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LVMH pays out 57.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Dr Pepper Snapple Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and LVMH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr Pepper Snapple Group 0 10 5 0 2.33 LVMH 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dr Pepper Snapple Group currently has a consensus price target of $117.43, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dr Pepper Snapple Group is more favorable than LVMH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of LVMH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Dr Pepper Snapple Group beats LVMH on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces. The company sells its flavored CSD products primarily under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Peñafiel, Squirt, 7UP, Crush, A&W, Sunkist soda, Schweppes, RC Cola, Big Red, Vernors, Venom, IBC, Diet Rite, and Sun Drop; and NCB products primarily under the Snapple, Hawaiian Punch, Mott's, FIJI, Clamato, Bai, Yoo-Hoo, Deja Blue, ReaLemon, AriZona tea, Vita Coco, BODYARMOR, Mr & Mrs T mixers, Nantucket Nectars, Garden Cocktail, Mistic, and Rose's brand names. It serves bottlers and distributors, and retailers. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

LVMH Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands. It also provides fashion and leather products under the Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, Christian Dior Couture, Edun, and Rimowa brands. In addition, the company offers perfumes and cosmetics under the Acqua di Parma, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Parfums Givenchy, Guerlain, KVD Beauty, Fenty, Kenzo Parfums, Make Up For Ever, Parfums Christian Dior, Ole Henriksen, and Perfumes Loewe brands; watches and jewelry under the Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Fred brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand name. Further, it provides daily newspapers under the Les Échos- Investir, Le Parisien- Aujourd'hui en France, the Royal Van Lent- Feadship, La Samaritaine, and the Cova pastry shop brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS Galleria, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, and Ile de Beauté brands. Additionally, it operates Cheval Blanc, a collection of hotels. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 4,374 stores worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

