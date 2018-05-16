Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Short Interest Update

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,562,151 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the April 13th total of 61,704,462 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,508,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund opened at $28.19 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.