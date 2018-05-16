Financial Review: PCCW (PCCWY) vs. Frontier Communications (FTR)

PCCW (OTCMKTS: PCCWY) and Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get PCCW alerts:

This table compares PCCW and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications -19.05% -3.06% -0.34%

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Frontier Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.8%. Frontier Communications pays out -63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PCCW and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications 6 8 0 0 1.57

Frontier Communications has a consensus price target of $11.06, indicating a potential upside of 18.82%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than PCCW.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCCW and Frontier Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.75 billion 0.96 $288.16 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications $9.13 billion 0.08 -$1.80 billion ($3.79) -2.46

PCCW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications.

Volatility and Risk

PCCW has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PCCW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Communications beats PCCW on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, and outsourced call center and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband Internet access solutions and Web services; provision of data services, and; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; logistics, printing, business process, and ICT solutions; property investment, development, management, and leasing activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers Internet portal digital media entertainment platform; technical consultancy services; multi-platform digital music services; and infrastructure construction, application, and specific business process outsourcing services, as well as cloud computing solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment. In addition, it offers 24/7 technical support; wireless broadband services in selected markets; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long distance voice traffic. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 4.9 million customers and 3.9 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.