Financial Review: M/I Homes (MHO) and LGI Homes (LGIH)

M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of M/I Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of LGI Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares M/I Homes and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 3.56% 12.38% 5.01% LGI Homes 9.38% 27.68% 12.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M/I Homes and LGI Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $1.96 billion 0.40 $72.08 million $2.88 9.62 LGI Homes $1.26 billion 1.05 $113.30 million $4.73 12.30

LGI Homes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than M/I Homes. M/I Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LGI Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

M/I Homes has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LGI Homes has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for M/I Homes and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 0 2 0 3.00 LGI Homes 0 3 2 0 2.40

M/I Homes currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.60%. LGI Homes has a consensus price target of $55.60, suggesting a potential downside of 4.45%. Given M/I Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than LGI Homes.

Summary

LGI Homes beats M/I Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 72 communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 6 under the Terrata Homes brand. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

