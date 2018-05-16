Financial Contrast: National Health Investors (NHI) vs. LSL Property Services (LSLPF)

National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. LSL Property Services does not pay a dividend. National Health Investors pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of National Health Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Health Investors and LSL Property Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 2 4 4 0 2.20 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Health Investors currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 53.88% 11.69% 6.06% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Health Investors and LSL Property Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $278.66 million 10.36 $159.36 million $5.33 13.05 LSL Property Services $417.26 million 0.87 N/A N/A N/A

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LSL Property Services.

Summary

National Health Investors beats LSL Property Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. Visit www.nhireit.com for more information.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches. It also provides marketing, conveyancing, and financial services. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.