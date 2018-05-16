Financial Contrast: Ellington Financial (EFC) and Front Yard Residential (RESI)

Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Front Yard Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $93.96 million 5.16 $33.98 million $1.08 14.88 Front Yard Residential $94.17 million 6.06 -$185.45 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Front Yard Residential.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Ellington Financial pays out 151.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Front Yard Residential has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Front Yard Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 40.17% 5.39% 1.15% Front Yard Residential -156.26% -24.38% -8.52%

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ellington Financial and Front Yard Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Front Yard Residential 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.03%. Front Yard Residential has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.09%. Given Front Yard Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Ellington Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Front Yard Residential beats Ellington Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

