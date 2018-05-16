Financial Comparison: Engie (ENGIY) versus Ultrapar (UGP)

Engie (OTCMKTS: ENGIY) and Ultrapar (NYSE:UGP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Engie has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapar has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Engie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ultrapar shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Engie pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ultrapar pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ultrapar pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ultrapar has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Engie and Ultrapar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie N/A N/A N/A Ultrapar 1.57% 13.69% 4.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Engie and Ultrapar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ultrapar 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Engie and Ultrapar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie $73.46 billion 0.56 $1.61 billion N/A N/A Ultrapar $25.07 billion 0.33 $493.07 million $0.91 16.15

Engie has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapar.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure. The company also provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and major infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France and Germany, as well as sells access rights to these infrastructures to third parties. In addition, it is involved in the development, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of various renewable power generation assets, including hydraulic, wind, and photovoltaic; design, financing, building, and operation of decentralized energy production and distribution facilities; and design of cryogenic membrane confinement systems for sea transportation and storage of LNG on land and at sea. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. ENGIE SA was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Ultrapar

Ultrapar Participações S.A. engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. Its Fuel Distribution segment distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 8,005 Ipiranga service stations. The company's Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. Its Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company's Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Sergipe, and Tocantins. Ultrapar Participações S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

