Financial Analysis: Westmoreland Coal (WLB) versus Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY)

Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ: WLB) and Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Westmoreland Coal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yanzhou Coal Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Westmoreland Coal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Yanzhou Coal Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Westmoreland Coal does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Westmoreland Coal and Yanzhou Coal Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westmoreland Coal 0 1 2 0 2.67 Yanzhou Coal Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westmoreland Coal currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,900.00%. Given Westmoreland Coal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westmoreland Coal is more favorable than Yanzhou Coal Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Westmoreland Coal and Yanzhou Coal Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westmoreland Coal -5.15% N/A -4.92% Yanzhou Coal Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westmoreland Coal and Yanzhou Coal Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westmoreland Coal $1.38 billion 0.00 -$71.34 million ($3.82) -0.04 Yanzhou Coal Mining $5.01 billion 1.38 $312.09 million N/A N/A

Yanzhou Coal Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Westmoreland Coal.

Volatility & Risk

Westmoreland Coal has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Yanzhou Coal Mining has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yanzhou Coal Mining beats Westmoreland Coal on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westmoreland Coal

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It has total proven or probable coal reserves of approximately 888,202 thousands of tons. The company is also involved in the production of electricity. It operates two coal-fired power generating units with a total capacity of approximately 230 megawatts in Weldon, North Carolina. Westmoreland Coal Company was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing. It offers coal products for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; and manufactures coal chemicals, including methanol, as well as engages in potash mineral exploration activities. The company also manufactures, sells, leases, and maintains mechanical and electrical equipment, including hydraulic supports, heading machines, shearers, and others. In addition, it produces and sells electricity and heat; provides railway, river, and lakes transportation services; sells construction materials; and manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, as well as sells coal mining accessories. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of coal, non-ferrous metal, and other related products; financial leasing; logistics storage and leasing; entrepot trading; provision of charcoal products; LTCC technology development and equipment rental operations; manufacturing, repair, and installation of cable, rubber, and electrical products; and production of steel engineering components. Additionally, it provides financial and business advisory, asset management and market information consultation, and investigation; underground mines management; mining materials testing; and equity investment fund management, foreign investment fund, and international trading services. The company is involved in the provision of property management, garden greening engineering, and sewage treatment and rental housing agency services; issuing subordinated capital notes; and developing coal technology. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Zoucheng, the People's Republic of China. Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Yankuang Group Co.,Ltd.

