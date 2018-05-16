Financial Analysis: HMS (HMSY) & Envestnet (ENV)

Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) and HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Envestnet alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Envestnet and HMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 3 5 0 2.63 HMS 0 3 3 2 2.88

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. HMS has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than HMS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and HMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $683.68 million 3.60 -$3.28 million $0.88 61.88 HMS $521.21 million 3.31 $40.05 million $0.43 48.26

HMS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet. HMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMS has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of HMS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and HMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 2.48% 10.66% 4.99% HMS 8.20% 8.01% 4.95%

Summary

Envestnet beats HMS on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions. The company's services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; improve outcomes and increase retention; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance programs, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.