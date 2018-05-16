Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 38,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

