Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 700 Shares of Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 35.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 72.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Zimmer Biomet opened at $113.19 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $112.75 and a twelve month high of $114.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Bryan C. Hanson purchased 25,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $155,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

