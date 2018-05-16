Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,782 Shares of American International Group (AIG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,749,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,367,000 after buying an additional 155,545 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in American International Group by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $122,319.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $146,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group opened at $53.23 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . American International Group has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.22). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.40 to $58.28 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo set a $72.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

