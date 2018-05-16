Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 1,865 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,810,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,014,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 258,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $94,977.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $242,462.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 22,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,883,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,602.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,437 shares of company stock worth $11,426,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies opened at $80.73 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

