Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

FNF traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. 1,112,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $38.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, insider Brent B. Bickett sold 63,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,469,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $40,559.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,672 shares in the company, valued at $788,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,303 shares of company stock worth $4,427,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,034,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,736,000 after purchasing an additional 500,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,216,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,511,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,995,000 after purchasing an additional 298,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,151,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,538,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

