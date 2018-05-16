Ferro (FOE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of Ferro opened at $20.92 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. Ferro has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.56 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $288,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 180,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Ferro by 39.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.