Federated National (FNHC) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $20.43

Shares of Federated National Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 3445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Several analysts recently commented on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federated National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.82 million. Federated National had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 6.19%. analysts forecast that Federated National Holding will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Federated National’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Federated National news, Director Jenifer G. Kimbrough sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $71,206.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Federated National during the 4th quarter worth $1,950,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated National by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 111,860 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Federated National by 564.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 74,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,961 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated National by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated National Company Profile

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

