Federal Realty Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $6.17 Per Share (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst G. Hoglund now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.13. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $142.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust opened at $115.11 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $3,532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.