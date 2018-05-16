Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) Stake Increased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price target on Federal Agricultural Mortgage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Agricultural Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage opened at $89.56 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $89.24 and a one year high of $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 19.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

