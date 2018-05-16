FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCE shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Coca-Cola European Partners opened at $38.13 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.56%.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

