FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,294.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,211,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 906,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 777,472 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $12,509,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $11,076,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 784,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 583,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 120,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $2,532,276.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,814.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Rempell sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $190,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,487 shares of company stock worth $4,395,043 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters opened at $21.64 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

