FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,257 Shares of Five Below (FIVE)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,785,000 after buying an additional 396,992 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $480,537.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of Five Below opened at $73.57 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Five Below has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

