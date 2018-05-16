FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

MWA stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mueller Water Products Inc has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $11.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.37 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

