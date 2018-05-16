Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact National Storage (NSA) Share Price

Media headlines about National Storage (NYSE:NSA) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Storage earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7482074356936 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get National Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of National Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

National Storage opened at $26.33 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Storage has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.72 million. National Storage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that National Storage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 13,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $350,421.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.