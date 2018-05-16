Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock Price

Press coverage about CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CRISPR Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5003632815434 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 3.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.18% and a negative net margin of 189.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $25.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital V, L.P sold 22,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,164,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 101,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $5,169,055.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,406,609 shares of company stock worth $74,069,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

