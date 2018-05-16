Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN) Trading Down 0%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) shares traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.88). 614,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,139% from the average session volume of 14,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.88).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy is a Finland-based biopharmaceutical company engaged in the biotechnology and medical research industry. The Company develops late stage clinical drugs focusing on acute organ traumas, cancer immunotherapy and vascular damage. Its product pipeline includes Traumakine (FP-1201-lyo), an Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) treatment that is in phase Three development; and Clevegen (FP-1304), an anti-Clever-1 immunotheraphy tumor targeting candidate that is in pre-clinical stage development.

