Fanuc (FANUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Shares of FANUY opened at $21.51 on Monday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.10.

