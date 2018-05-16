Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) Receives $4.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFUN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fang by 2,357.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561,734 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fang by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 635,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,075 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fang by 1,032.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 338,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFUN opened at $5.58 on Friday. Fang has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.72 million. Fang had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fang will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

