Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,065,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,979,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $702,289,000 after acquiring an additional 71,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 612,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.16 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.37.

Facebook opened at $184.32 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $543.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $183.20 and a one year high of $185.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total value of $81,655,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.74, for a total value of $9,610,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,731,771 shares of company stock worth $1,871,934,743. 16.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

