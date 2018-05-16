EyeGate Pharma (EYEG) Short Interest Down 40.5% in April

EyeGate Pharma (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 980,874 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the April 13th total of 1,647,564 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,785,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EyeGate Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of EyeGate Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $90,276.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,494,212 shares of company stock worth $5,257,467. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EyeGate Pharma opened at $0.59 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. EyeGate Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.52.

EyeGate Pharma (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. EyeGate Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,480.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,270.60%. analysts expect that EyeGate Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EyeGate Pharma Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

