Extendicare (EXE) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Extendicare alerts:

EXE traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.61. 156,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,356. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$7.37 and a 12-month high of C$10.45.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.