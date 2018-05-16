ExOne (XONE) Shares Down 3.4%

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 5,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 118,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ExOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.31.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). ExOne had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. equities analysts expect that ExOne will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

