Exelixis (EXEL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,221,636.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 15,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,627 shares of company stock worth $7,675,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

