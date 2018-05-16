Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 197,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,267,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS upgraded Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 43.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,221,636.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,627 shares of company stock worth $7,675,070 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Exelixis by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,316,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after buying an additional 199,435 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $17,480,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $7,144,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

