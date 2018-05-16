Evotion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (EVO)

Evotion (CURRENCY:EVO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Evotion has a market capitalization of $146,950.00 and $0.00 worth of Evotion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evotion coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evotion has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evotion alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004057 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00751391 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00056491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00150097 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Evotion Profile

Evotion’s total supply is 3,275,504 coins. Evotion’s official website is evotion.info

Evotion Coin Trading

Evotion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evotion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evotion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evotion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evotion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.