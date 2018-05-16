Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Releases Earnings Results

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $61.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparels in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

