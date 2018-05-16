Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Major Shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship Buys 281,250 Shares

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $16.00 on Wednesday.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

There is no company description available for Evelo Biosciences Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.