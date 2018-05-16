ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,552,443 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,342,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,262,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,048,000 after purchasing an additional 766,124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,174,000 after purchasing an additional 342,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $463,908,000 after purchasing an additional 329,971 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 239,489 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $203.05 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $199.39 and a 52 week high of $202.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. National Alliance Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.67.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $252,855.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,397.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,055,151.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,683,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,176 shares of company stock worth $14,216,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

