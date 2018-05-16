ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $100.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

