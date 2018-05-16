ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,171.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,751 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 579,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,407,000 after acquiring an additional 260,319 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $28,440,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,637,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155,382 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,065,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research set a $182.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

SWK opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.44, for a total transaction of $497,328.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Hankin bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

