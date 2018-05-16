ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Primerica (PRI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Primerica to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,583.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Alison S. Rand sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,983.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,883. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $93.65 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $225.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

