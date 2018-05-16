ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ansys (ANSS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ansys were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ansys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ansys by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 137,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ansys by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Ansys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Ansys by 920.9% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Ansys opened at $165.48 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ansys has a 12-month low of $163.78 and a 12-month high of $165.74. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.56 million. Ansys had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ansys will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ansys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ansys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ansys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ansys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ansys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Ansys in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ansys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.10.

In other Ansys news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 862 shares of Ansys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $136,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 2,039 shares of Ansys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $330,338.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock worth $4,972,741 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia worldwide.

