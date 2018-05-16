ETHLend 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $990,556.00 (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Binance and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, ETHLend has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. ETHLend has a total market cap of $67.94 million and $990,556.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004058 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00746456 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00149980 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00089373 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,339,146 tokens. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1 . ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

