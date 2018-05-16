Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stake in Amazon.com (AMZN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 94,448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 572,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 572,359 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 576,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $554,171,000 after acquiring an additional 205,677 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,658,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 960,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 313,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $301,261,000 after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $1,576.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,565.60 and a 1 year high of $1,594.11. The company has a market capitalization of $777.11 billion, a PE ratio of 252.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,460.00 price target (up from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,702.99.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total transaction of $379,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,589 shares of company stock worth $11,424,967. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

