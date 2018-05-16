Essendant (ESND) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Essendant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Essendant alerts:

Shares of Essendant opened at $10.92 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Essendant has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $379.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). Essendant had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Essendant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essendant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essendant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essendant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Essendant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

Receive News & Ratings for Essendant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essendant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.