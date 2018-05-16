ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) CFO Allan A. Muto Sells 20,485 Shares

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) CFO Allan A. Muto sold 20,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $302,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Allan A. Muto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, March 8th, Allan A. Muto sold 11,944 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $171,993.60.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp opened at $14.72 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $173.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.