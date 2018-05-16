Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Escalade were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Escalade by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESCA. ValuEngine cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Escalade opened at $13.25 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $186.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Escalade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.06%. equities analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

