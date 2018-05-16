Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Erie Indemnity earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.676081406434 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of ERIE opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 26.27%. equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

In other news, CEO Timothy G. Necastro purchased 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,783.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,851.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luann Datesh purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.87 per share, with a total value of $25,172.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $49,146.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,027 shares of company stock valued at $119,651. Company insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

