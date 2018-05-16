Equity Residential (EQR) Receives $66.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Equity Residential opened at $61.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $633.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.81 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry Altshuler sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $316,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

